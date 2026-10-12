Himachal CM Sukhu honours meritorious students with gold medals at NLU Convocation



The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to strengthening the judicial system to ensure timely justice for the common people. Describing the judiciary as an important pillar of democracy, he said all three organs of the Constitution were intended to serve citizens and uphold justice.

He said people had deep faith in the Constitution, while also observing that questions naturally arose when judicial decisions created difficulties for government initiatives undertaken in the public interest.

Referring to certain judicial decisions concerning public employment, Sh. Sukhu said that in some cases, financial benefits were granted beyond the provisions of the applicable rules, placing an additional burden on the state exchequer. He said the government in 2003 had decided that contractual employees would not be entitled to seniority and increments.

‘No elected government intends to deprive its government employees of their financial benefits, but it has to look at the state exchequer as well, he said.

Highlighting the geographical challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that constructing playgrounds was difficult in the state’s mountainous terrain.

He emphasised the need to facilitate the shared use of school and community playgrounds to make optimal use of the limited available space.

