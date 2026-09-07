Himachal CM Sukhu flags off Japan exposure visit for 44 BTech students

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually flagged off the Japan International Exposure Tour-2026 for 44 meritorious BTech students from Himachal Pradesh engineering colleges on Sunday.
He said the tour will establish a continuous pathway for global exposure, spanning from skill education to higher technical education. The Department of Technical Education is organising the international exposure tour from September 6 to 12, 2026.
This is the second international exposure tour the department is organising. Earlier, the department organised an international exposure tour to Kazakhstan for ITI students, providing them with an opportunity to familiarise themselves with international skill-development practices and global vocational education systems.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said 44 meritorious BTech students from different engineering disciplines, including 24 boys and 20 girls, are participating in the Japan tour.
"During the visit, the students will tour leading academic, research and industrial institutions, including Tokyo Metropolitan University, JAXA Tsukuba Space Centre, Cyberdyne Robotics Studio, JAL Aerospace Factory, Kyocera Factory and various industries in Osaka. The visit will provide students with first-hand exposure to space technology, robotics, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, innovation and modern transportation systems," he said.
Sukhu said the programme will enable students to understand Japanese discipline, heritage, work culture, and technological ecosystem, as well as promote cultural exchange.
"The initiative reflects the state government's commitment to providing meritorious youth with global exposure, enhancing their employability and fostering innovation and technological excellence," he said.
Sukhu said meritorious students from government schools had earlier been sent to Cambodia for an exposure visit, while ITI students were sent to Kazakhstan.Â He said the state government had also started sending medical college students abroad for exposure visits, and the selection process had already commenced.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.