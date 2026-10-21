Himachal CM Sukhu directs introduction of moral science from Class 1

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed officials to introduce moral science from Class 1 to inculcate ethical values and a sense of responsibility among children.
Presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the Education Department, Sukhu also directed officials to expedite the recruitment and deployment of 600 Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts for CBSE schools and ensure the availability of teachers in 100 new schools.
The chief minister emphasised that education should focus not only on academic achievements but also on character-building and the overall development of students.
Sukhu said the initiative to introduce moral science from Class 1 would help develop discipline, compassion, respect for elders and a sense of responsibility among students from an early age, according to an official statement.
During the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the implementation of the CBSE curriculum in government schools and stressed the need for qualified teachers, adequate administrative staff and a conducive learning environment.
Sukhu also asked the department to address staffing requirements in a planned manner to ensure the smooth functioning of these institutions.
Reviewing the requirement for ministerial staff and Class-IV employees in CBSE schools, he directed officials to assess staffing needs and take necessary action as per prescribed norms.
The chief minister also reviewed key education initiatives, including the filling of 3,900 teaching and 900 non-teaching posts under the New Scheme Based Recruitment.
He said the state government is committed to enhancing the quality of education, strengthening government schools and ensuring timely implementation of decisions through effective monitoring and accountability.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.