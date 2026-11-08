CM Sukhu shares Diwali festivities with 'Children of the State'

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday celebrated Diwali with the 'Children of the State' at Balika Ashram in Mashobra on Sunday. He joined the children in bursting crackers and distributed fruits, sweets and crackers among them.



Sukhu said that all the 'Children of the State' were members of his family and that he frequently visited them to understand their concerns and address their needs through appropriate welfare initiatives.



The Chief Minister assured the children that the state government had adequate financial resources to ensure their welfare and well-being. He said the government was bearing their educational expenses and providing support to help them become self-reliant. Financial assistance was also being extended for house construction and marriage-related expenses.

