Himachal CM allocates Rs 2 crore for school building in Kasha Pat

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached the remote village of Kasha Pat in Rampur Assembly constituency after attending the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme at Bhatwari in Rohru Assembly constituency of Shimla district and announced Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new school building in the village.



According to the release, the Chief Minister stayed overnight at the residence of local resident Supan Das. He received a warm welcome from villagers with traditional musical instruments and traditional attire, while cultural programmes were organised by the villagers till late at night.



Sukhu, who joined the villagers in the traditional Nati dance, said he himself comes from a village and believes that the state cannot truly prosper until villages achieve economic prosperity. He said it was a matter of privilege for him to visit a remote area like Kasha Pat as Chief Minister.

He said the state government was giving special priority to the development of remote and far-flung areas so that these regions did not remain behind in the development process.