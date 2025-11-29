Himachal CM says Rs 460 crore released for expansion of Kangra Airport

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today held 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme at Gram Panchayat Tangroti in the Dharamshala Assembly constituency and listened to the grievances of residents.



During the programme, he announced a grant of Rs one lakh each for the local Mahila Mandals, along with funds for the Ramed-Tangroti link road, the tarring of the Tangroti link road and other adjoining roads.



The Chief Minister said the government has declared Kangra district as the "Tourism Capital of Himachal Pradesh," and several tourism projects are currently being implemented in the region.

