Himachal CM opens robotic surgery facility in Nerchowk medical college

The Chief Minister also observed the first surgery performed using the new system.

CM Sukhu said robotic surgery services would soon be introduced at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla and Hamirpur Medical College.

He said 151 surgeries have been performed through robotic systems in Chamiyana and 92 at Tanda Medical College with encouraging outcomes.

The Chief Minister said the government has been working to introduce high-end medical technology in all medical colleges at a level comparable to AIIMS Delhi.