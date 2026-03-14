Himachal CM launches Una district drinking water initiative

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has laid the foundation stone of the Turkal Panga drinking water scheme in Kutlehar Assembly constituency of Una district, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 14.92 crore.



This project will benefit over 10,000 residents of Budhan, Chamyari, Dhungle, Lathiani and Tanoh Gram Panchayats of the area, a release said. He also laid the foundation stones of Samarthya Gyandeep Library and the Samarthya Vyayamshala.



Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the opening of a DSP office and Sub-Judge Court in Bangana.