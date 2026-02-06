Himachal CM launches 'Padhai with AI' app in Bilaspur

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched the Bilaspur district administration's initiative, 'Padhai with AI', saying that it ensures a fully digital learning system which will provide continuous academic counselling to the children.

This AI-based digital learning platform has been specially introduced for students of the Bilaspur district who are preparing for various competitive examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that education is not just about completing a syllabus, but is the most powerful way to give society a new direction, broaden thinking and shape the future of coming generations.