Himachal CM Sukhu urges ITI trainees in Kazakhstan to harness global exposure for better careers

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday evening interacted telephonically with the students from various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state who are currently on an exposure visit to Kazakhstan.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister enquired about their experiences, the knowledge they had gained during the visit and the facilities being provided to them. He encouraged the trainees to make the most of this international learning opportunity and acquire skills that would enhance their future prospects.

Sukhu said that this was for the first time the state government had organised an overseas exposure visit for trainees of technical institutions. He added that similar educational and exposure tours had earlier been arranged for meritorious students and teachers of government schools and that such initiatives would continue in the future.

He further stated that the state government was also considering organising international exposure visits for doctors and medical students to enable them to gain global exposure, learn advanced medical practices and further strengthen healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had established the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Overseas Employment Cell to facilitate safe and legal overseas employment opportunities for the youth of the State. He urged the students to get registered with the Corporation, which would help them access credible overseas employment opportunities.

He said the initiative would protect job seekers from fraudulent travel agents while ensuring access to genuine and well-paying jobs abroad.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, who is leading the delegation, briefed the Chief Minister about the educational institutions, industries and other establishments visited by the trainees during the tour and highlighted the valuable learning experiences they had gained.

The students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing them with this unique opportunity. They said the exposure visit had broadened their horizons, enhanced their technical knowledge and provided them with valuable international exposure, which would significantly benefit their future careers