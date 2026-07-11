Students get free access to Shimla’s first digital heritage hub

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday evening, inaugurated the state's first digital museum at the 140-year-old heritage Bantony Castle in Shimla.

Developed at a cost of around Rs 8 crore, the museum uses immersive and interactive digital technology to showcase Himachal Pradesh's history, culture, traditions and architectural heritage, aiming to offer visitors a modern and engaging learning experience.

The museum has been established in the historic Bantony Castle, a colonial-era building that previously housed the office of the Director General of Police. The restored heritage structure now narrates the evolution of Himachal Pradesh and Shimla through digital installations, interactive displays and immersive galleries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the museum would become an important centre for students, tourists and researchers interested in the state's rich heritage.

"This is Himachal Pradesh's first digital museum and has been established at the historic Bantony Castle in Shimla at a cost of about Rs 8 crore. We have been seeing this heritage building since our school days, when it housed the DGP's office. The government decided to transform it into a centre that preserves and presents Himachal's history, traditions and culture through digital technology. Visitors will be able to learn how Shimla developed, how the railway came here and many other important historical milestones. I believe young people will visit this museum in large numbers and gain a deeper understanding of the history of Shimla and Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the museum has been designed on the lines of international tourist destinations where visitors can easily learn about the history and culture of a place.

"When people travel abroad, one of the first things they look for is a place where they can understand the history and culture of the destination. This digital museum has been created with the same vision for Shimla. It presents important chapters of Himachal's history, including the Mahatma Gandhi era, the contributions of Dr Y.S. Parmar, our temples, museums and cultural traditions. Earlier, visitors appreciated the laser show held here, and now the fully developed museum will become a major tourist attraction. People will not only learn about Himachal's heritage but will also enjoy an interactive experience. We want school and college students, university scholars, local residents and tourists from across the country to visit this museum," Agnihotri said.

Curator of the Himachal Pradesh State Museum, Hari Chauhan, said the digital museum has been developed using advanced interactive technologies to make learning about the state's heritage easier and more engaging.

"This is the first digital museum in Himachal Pradesh where we have presented the state's cultural heritage through interactive, innovative and immersive technologies. Digital platforms enable us to communicate our monuments, folk traditions, history and heritage to a much wider audience in an engaging manner. The museum features interactive touch screens, immersive rooms, rotoscope and holoscope technologies, flip books and digital exhibits that allow visitors to explore information at their own pace without the need for a guide. We have also digitally showcased the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla Railway, explaining its history and significance. Bantony Castle itself is more than 140 years old and forms an important part of Shimla's heritage. Built at a cost of around Rs 8 crore, the museum charges an entry fee of Rs 100, while admission is free for students of government schools," he said.

