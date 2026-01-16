Himachal CM requests Centre’s support for health infrastructure and fiscal relief

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday called on Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi and urged the Centre's assistance for developing health infrastructure in the state.



During the meeting, CM Sukhu requested the Union Minister to take up Himachal Pradesh's projects at the Centre and extend support for the overall development of the state. He held detailed discussions on strengthening the health sector and sought central support for health infrastructure projects, including under the Ayushman Bharat Programme.

The Union Health Minister assured the state of all possible assistance.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed the fiscal issues of the state. The Chief Minister sought the Centre Government's support for strengthening Himachal Pradesh's financial condition.



CM Sukhu apprised the Union Finance Minister about the memorandum and additional memorandum submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. He urged that the Revenue Deficit Grant be set at a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore annually and stressed the need for a realistic assessment of states' revenue and expenditure projections for the 16th Finance Commission's award period.