Himachal CM bans mobile phones in all schools from March 1

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh, effective from March 1, 2026.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur district.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the state government is committed to providing world-class education that would enable students to compete on a global stage.

Sukhu detailed strict enforcement measures, stating that any student found in possession of a phone would face a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.

"Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations," the chief minister said.