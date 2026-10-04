Himachal CM announces Rs 2 crore for school building on student's request

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced Rs 2 crore for the construction of a school building after a student sought financial assistance during an interactive session, and later flagged off an anti-chitta rally here.
Sukhu interacted with students of Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district, where a student raised the issue of the lack of a permanent building for Government Senior Secondary School, Rachauli.
The student apprised the chief minister that the school was currently functioning from two locations and that adequate land was available at one site for construction of a permanent building.
Responding to her request, Sukhu announced Rs 2 crore for construction of the school building and assured that the state government would provide additional funds, if required, to complete the work.
During the interaction, a student asked the chief minister why he chose politics as a means of serving the country.
The chief minister said he had been interested in politics since his student days and considered it a means of public service. He advised students to pursue fields in which they had a genuine interest.
Asked what he would have done had he not entered politics, Sukhu said he would have taken up farming.
On a question about the growing economic gap between the rich and the poor, he described it as a matter of concern and said equality in society was important.
He said the state government was working continuously towards achieving this goal.
Students also raised concerns over teachers being assigned non-teaching duties for extended periods, saying this affected their studies.
Sukhu said the state government was working to reduce such duties so that teachers could devote more time to teaching and students.
A student also highlighted a shortage of Hindi teachers at her school, saying there was only one Hindi teacher for around 150 students.
The chief minister assured her that an additional teacher would be provided, as required.
Sukhu also urged students to minimise their use of mobile phones, saying the state government had restricted their use in schools, and appealed to them to follow the guidelines.
He encouraged students to participate actively in sports alongside their studies, saying childhood was the best period of life and advising them to make the most of it by focusing on studies, sports and other constructive activities.
Following the interaction, Sukhu flagged off an anti-chitta rally from Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr and also joined the procession.
A large number of students participated in the rally, carrying placards bearing anti-drug messages and raising slogans against drug abuse.
The rally passed through Chaudhari Adda and the main market before returning to the school ground.
Sukhu administered an anti-drug pledge to the students and called upon them to play an active role in building a drug-free society.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.