Himachal cabinet approves over 14,000 posts, including 4,800 for 100 CBSE schools

The largest education-related recruitment initiative involves 3,900 teaching posts and 900 non-teaching posts for the 100 CBSE-affiliated schools. The appointments will be made under a new scheme-based recruitment system, for which a separate framework will be developed.

The move is expected to support the functioning of government schools adopting the CBSE curriculum by providing the staff required for academic and administrative activities. The state has been expanding the CBSE school network as part of its efforts to improve educational standards and provide students with access to a nationally recognised curriculum.

The Cabinet also approved filling 320 assistant professor posts in the college cadre under the backlog quota. In addition, it cleared the appointment of 29 junior office assistants in the Education Department on compassionate grounds.