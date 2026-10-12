Himachal cabinet approves over 14,000 posts, including 4,800 for 100 CBSE schools

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved more than 14,000 government posts across various departments, including 4,800 teaching and non-teaching positions for 100 additional schools to be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday, October 10.
The recruitment drive is part of the state government's efforts to strengthen public services and address vacancies across departments. The government aims to fill the approved positions by March 2027, according to reports.
The largest education-related recruitment initiative involves 3,900 teaching posts and 900 non-teaching posts for the 100 CBSE-affiliated schools. The appointments will be made under a new scheme-based recruitment system, for which a separate framework will be developed.
The move is expected to support the functioning of government schools adopting the CBSE curriculum by providing the staff required for academic and administrative activities. The state has been expanding the CBSE school network as part of its efforts to improve educational standards and provide students with access to a nationally recognised curriculum.
The Cabinet also approved filling 320 assistant professor posts in the college cadre under the backlog quota. In addition, it cleared the appointment of 29 junior office assistants in the Education Department on compassionate grounds.
Recruitment across healthcare and other departments
In the Health Department, the Cabinet approved the recruitment of 500 assistant staff nurses. It also cleared 30 radiologist posts, 13 clinical psychologist posts and six perfusionist posts under the Medical Education Department. Additionally, 24 specialist and super-specialist medical officer positions were approved at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
The Forest Department will recruit 500 assistant forest guards, while the Public Works Department will fill 172 multi-task worker posts. The Cabinet also approved 116 posts in the Animal Husbandry Department.
Another major decision concerns the engagement of 4,090 para-workers in the Jal Shakti Department. The positions include para pump operators, para fitters and multipurpose workers, who will support water supply and related services.
The Cabinet also approved recruitment measures for teachers working under the School Management Committee system. A limited direct recruitment test will be conducted for eligible teachers who have not yet been covered by the recruitment process. Computer teachers currently working in government schools through outsourced arrangements will also be considered under the proposed process.
Government targets wider employment and service delivery
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the Cabinet had discussed and approved nearly 200 agenda items. He added that the government had provided around 32,000 government jobs so far, while recruitment to another 18,000 posts was under way.
The latest approvals are expected to take the number of jobs filled during the government's tenure to around 50,000 by the end of 2026, according to the minister.
The recruitment decisions cover education, healthcare, water resources, forestry and public works, with the government seeking to strengthen staffing and improve the delivery of essential public services across Himachal Pradesh.