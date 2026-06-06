Himachal cabinet approves compassionate jobs, relief package

Shimla, June 6 (IANS): The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Saturday decided to reconsider claims for compassionate appointments. As a one-time measure, the genuine cases will be re-examined by offering relaxations.
It also approved the Policy for Regularisation of Certain Encroachments on Government Land of 2026, aimed at addressing humanitarian concerns of landless families and marginal farmers who are in possession of government land for residential, agricultural, and horticultural purposes.
The policy has been framed in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, a government statement said. It has been sent to the Government of India for approval.
The Cabinet decided to introduce the Agriculture Loan Interest Subvention Scheme for farmers whose land is up for auction. The government will bear 50 per cent of the interest liability on eligible agricultural loans up to Rs 3 lakh, benefiting 6,356 farmers.
Approval was given to fill 400 posts of Work Inspector under the Directorate of Recruitment. It also approved filling 300 posts of Medical Officers and 250 posts of Class-IV and Multi-Task Workers in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Approval was also granted to recruit 200 staff nurses in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 162 posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department, and 75 posts of Assistant Professors across various medical colleges.
The Cabinet decided to grant a one-time relaxation to six designated Professors of Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur, who were 6 to 20 days short of becoming eligible for the designation.
It also decided to grant full salary to employees proceeding on study leave. Employees who had previously availed study leave will likewise be paid the balance amount of salary due to them.
A special relief package for 15 fire-affected families in the Jubbal, Kotkhai, and Rohru areas of Shimla district was extended. Under the package, financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh per family will be provided to those whose houses were fully destroyed in fire incidents.
A total assistance of Rs 84.70 lakh will be disbursed to affected families.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.