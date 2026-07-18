Himachal Board to end rote learning, make case study questions mandatory in board exams from 2027

Dharmashala, Himachal Pradesh (ANI): In a major structural overhaul of the state's examination framework, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced that it will introduce mandatory case study-based questions starting March 2027 to transition away from traditional rote-learning methods.

The historic reform directly aligns with the core directives of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and the guidelines issued by 'PARAKH', the national assessment portal. The shift aims to pivot student evaluations toward logical reasoning, critical thinking, and practical application.

Under the newly approved assessment blueprint, each subject's question paper will include two mandatory case-study-based questions. These questions will present students with comprehensive real-life scenarios or specific contextual situations. Rather than reproducing memorised facts, students will be required to analyse the given situation and formulate answers leveraging their analytical and problem-solving skills.

Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Chairman of HPBOSE, emphasised that the initiative addresses a critical modern educational gap. "The real purpose of education is the practical application of knowledge," Dr. Sharma stated. He added that case study questions will effectively bridge the gap between textbook theory and real-world decision-making, cultivating a deeper conceptual understanding among students.

To facilitate a seamless transition, HPBOSE is upgrading its paper-setting methodologies to match modern, competency-based educational standards. Acknowledging that the revised format represents a substantial shift for both students and instructors, the Board confirmed it will roll out specialised training modules and ongoing instructional guidance for teachers across the state.

Board officials stated that the modernised, student-centric framework is designed to better equip students for the rigours of higher education, competitive examinations, and real-world challenges.