Bilaspur: A 100-day awareness campaign against child marriage was launched in Bilaspur on Saturday.

Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bilaspur Prateek Gupta said legal awareness programmes and public outreach activities have been planned for the campaign that is part of the 'Child Marriage-Free India' (Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat) initiative of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Gupta said a special awareness campaign is being conducted by the DLSA to eradicate the social evil of child marriage and protect children's rights.

Under the campaign, information regarding the adverse consequences of child marriage and measures for its prevention is being disseminated across various areas of the district.