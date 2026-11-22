Bilaspur: A 100-day awareness campaign against child marriage was launched in Bilaspur on Saturday.
Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bilaspur Prateek Gupta said legal awareness programmes and public outreach activities have been planned for the campaign that is part of the 'Child Marriage-Free India' (Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat) initiative of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).
Gupta said a special awareness campaign is being conducted by the DLSA to eradicate the social evil of child marriage and protect children's rights.
Under the campaign, information regarding the adverse consequences of child marriage and measures for its prevention is being disseminated across various areas of the district.
The campaign specifically targets children, adolescents, youth, parents and rural communities to spread awareness on the negative impact of child marriage on children's physical and mental health, their education and overall development.
Child marriage is prohibited under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, which includes penal provisions for those involved in organising, conducting or promoting such marriages.
Furthermore, information is being provided about the legal remedies available to prevent child marriage and the free legal aid accessible to those in need.
He urged everyone to play an active role against child marriage, prioritise children's education and rights, and report any potential instances of child marriage to the relevant authorities.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.