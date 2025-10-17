Hijab row: Kerala student changes schools after incident

A Class VIII student from St Rita's Public School in Palluruthy, who departed the institution a week ago following a reprimand from management over wearing a hijab, has opted to enroll in a different school.

Family's perspective

The student's father, P M Anas, informed TNIE that his daughter feels unable to return, citing the emotional challenge of confronting teachers and peers after the incident that distanced her from the school environment.

School's firm stance

The school management has maintained its original position. Principal Heleena Alby addressed the media, stating the institution is open to reinstating the student provided she adheres to its policies. “If the student is ready to follow the rules and regulations of the school, we are ready to welcome her with the same love and affection that we shared on the first day of admission. We are all whole heartedly ready to impart education. We are imparting a fully Indian way of education to our students. Apart from the school syllabus we are imparting lessons on the cultural values of India and Kerala. We teach them about human values and the importance of humanity. We also support students who need special mental help,” she said.

Sister Heleena Albby refrained from commenting on ongoing judicial proceedings. “Let the law take its course. We respect the court and the government. We realise that no educational institution can function without the cooperation of the education department. Please spread a culture of peace, love and harmony,” she said.