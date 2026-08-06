Higher education should teach 'how to think, not what to think': Mizoram CM

Guwahati: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday urged students to use higher education not merely to earn degrees but to become compassionate, responsible and visionary leaders capable of addressing the complex challenges of a rapidly changing world.
Encouraging students to look beyond classrooms and examinations, he said the true purpose of higher education is to teach individuals "how to think, not what to think".
Addressing the postgraduate students at the Deeksharambh-2026 student induction programme of The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) here, he said universities have a responsibility that extends far beyond imparting academic knowledge.
"They must nurture scientific temper, critical thinking, moral courage and a commitment to public service among young people," Lalduhoma said.
Expressing happiness over the presence of students from Mizoram at RGU, the chief minister said they serve as ambassadors of their culture while embracing the traditions of another state, thereby strengthening bonds among the northeastern states and reinforcing the ideals of national integration.
He described education as one of the strongest bridges connecting people across geographical boundaries and appreciated the varsity's decision to dedicate its forthcoming convocation to the theme of Mizoram.
Lalduhoma also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent devastating floods in Assam and conveyed solidarity with the affected communities.
Speaking on the occasion, RGU chancellor A K Pansari highlighted the university's growing international outlook and said that students from 28 countries are currently pursuing higher education at RGU, reflecting its emergence as a diverse and inclusive global learning destination.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.