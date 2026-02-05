Higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan skips Anna University convocation

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan once again skipped a university convocation, this time staying away from the 46th convocation ceremony of Anna University on Wednesday.

This comes days after he boycotted the University of Madras convocation, highlighting the continuing friction between the state government and Governor RN Ravi over higher education matters.

Governor and Chancellor of Anna University RN Ravi presided over the function and awarded degrees and medals to students. Former ISRO Satellite Centre director Mayilsamy Annadurai was the chief guest.