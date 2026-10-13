Higher education institutes in Delhi must link with industry to secure results, says L-G TS Sandhu at GGSIP University

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS): Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Tuesday called for coordination between higher education institutes and the private sector for improving outcomes.
In a message on X, Sandhu said, “Addressed the Capacity Building Programme on Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships as well as interacted with students and faculty at GGSIP University, Dwarka. PPPs are not just about financing - they are about aligning public purpose with private capability to deliver better outcomes.”
“A practical PPP Playbook will help officers translate partnerships into efficient, accountable public services for #ViksitDilli2047,” wrote Sandhu on X.
He also outlined four pillars for success: Right Model for deploying PPPs where they add real value; Robust Preparation to ensure due diligence and balanced risk-sharing; Seamless Coordination to drive convergence and time-bound execution; and accountability to ensure measurable outcomes and lifecycle transparency, said a statement.
Earlier, Sandhu asked technical universities to develop solutions for civic issues of the city like sanitation, traffic management, road conditions and flood management.
Chairing the 6th Court Meeting of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) at Lok Niwas last month, Sandhu called for turning research papers into actionable solutions for Delhi's real-world challenges.
The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the way forward for a Viksit Dilli lies in moving from research to solutions and from innovation to impact.
He said, “AI education must stay future-ready through global collaboration, with focus on transformative applications, especially AI-enabled healthcare in government hospitals.”
The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the University's academic growth and urged a sharper focus on research that delivers solutions, turning research papers into actionable outcomes for Delhi's real-world challenges.
He said that, being a technical university, the NSUT should strive to provide technological solutions to the city's pressing civic issues, including sanitation, traffic management, road conditions and rain-flooding management, by analysing best global practices for technical solutions.
Sandhu directed the University to coordinate with expert agencies on the city's civic problems and to facilitate government agencies such as MCD, NDMC, Delhi Police, the Health Department, PWD and the Transport Department with technological solutions tailored to their specific needs.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.