Higher Education Dept hosts IKS session under Sadhana Saptah 2026

The Department of Higher Education organised an interactive session on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) as part of Sadhana Saptah 2026, observed from April 2 to 8, marking the Foundation Day of the Capacity Building Commission and five years of Mission Karmayogi.

Delivering the welcome address, Joint Secretary (Administration) Syed Ekram Rizvi highlighted the role of the Capacity Building Commission in advancing citizen-centric governance through a range of online learning initiatives aimed at enhancing skills and institutional capacity, according to a press release issued from PIB.

The session focused on fostering peer learning and discussions on the relevance of Indian Knowledge Systems in modern education, research, and governance. It underscored how India’s intellectual traditions can inform contemporary approaches to innovation, policymaking, and problem-solving.

The highlight of the event was an address by Dr Mohan Raghavan, Associate Professor at IIT Hyderabad, who shared insights from his interdisciplinary work spanning biomedical engineering, artificial intelligence, and heritage science. He emphasised that IKS should be seen not as a standalone subject but as a multidisciplinary framework capable of enriching fields such as science, engineering, humanities, and management.

Raghavan noted that integrating IKS into higher education can help move beyond rote learning towards a more holistic model that blends knowledge, application, and values. He said such an approach aligns with ongoing education reforms by promoting research, innovation, and critical thinking rooted in India’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

He also highlighted that institutions adopting IKS can foster interdisciplinary programmes, encourage original research, and nurture graduates who are both professionally skilled and socially conscious. This, he added, is key to building a future-ready education system that remains globally competitive while staying connected to its roots.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, with participants discussing the continued relevance of IKS in shaping holistic education and its potential role in governance for sustainable national development.

Senior officials from the Department of Higher Education attended the session. The initiative reflects the government’s broader push under Mission Karmayogi to build a knowledge-driven, adaptive, and humane governance ecosystem.