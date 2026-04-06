Higher education decline fuelling migration, unemployment in Kerala: Cong leader Shrinate

Shrinate was in Kochi as Kerala prepares to vote for 140 Assembly seats on April 9.

"Student migration has doubled since 2020, with nearly 2.5 lakh students leaving the state for better opportunities. This shows our institutions are not keeping pace with national and global standards," she claimed.

Shrinate alleged that many colleges were turning into "degree factories" and noted that 40 to 50 per cent of undergraduate seats remained vacant despite claims of expansion.