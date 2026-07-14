Higher education bill may not improve autonomy of HEIs, treats courses inconsistently: Think tank

New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, may not significantly improve the autonomy of higher-education institutions (HEIs), according to an analysis by a legislative think tank, which has also pointed out that the bill treats professional courses inconsistently.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December last year, following which it was referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.

"The Bill's provisions may not significantly improve the autonomy of HEIs. In some cases, autonomy already granted to HEIs may be rolled back. This includes the autonomy granted to certain accredited universities to set up constituent units," the analysis by PRS Legislative Research said.