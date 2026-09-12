Higher Defence Management Course adopts game theory models to dissect global conflict strategies

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS): As part of professional military education, Major General Sanjeev Dogra (Retd) shared insights on the US–Israel–Iran conflict with mid-level and senior directional officers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard during the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC), an official said on Saturday.
The HDMC-22, which outlines the flagship leadership curriculum, was hosted by the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad, Telangana, a statement said.
In a statement on social media, the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ, IDS) said, “Maj Gen Sanjeev Dogra (Retd) addressed #HDMC-22 at #CDM_IDS on the USA–Israel–Iran conflict through a three-person #GameTheory lens. He showed how the presence of a third player changes incentives, alliance choices and the stability of deterrence.”
“Using simple analytical models, he explained when countries may choose to cooperate, hold back or confront and why clear signals and firm commitments are vital to control escalation,” it said on X.
“In multi-player situations, strategic clarity comes from designing choices and understanding payoffs. An immense value addition to #ProfessionalMilitaryEducation,” said the statement sharing details of the event held on Friday.
Earlier on September 9, a seminar was conducted for the Student Officers and faculty of the 82nd Staff Course under the central theme of "Pakistan in Transition: Implications for India's Security Environment 2026-2035".
The HQ, IDS, said on X, “Acclaimed Subject Matter Experts explored facets of Pakistan's Strategic recalibration in shifting global power dynamics, perpetual military dominance in shaping Pakistan's governance, national identity, decision-making, and deepening internal fault lines leading to deteriorating internal stability.”
“The thought-provoking and deep insights shared by the panel comprising Col Jitendra Beniwal (Retd), Cmde Amitav Mookherjee, Dr Ashok Behuria and Prof D Suba Chandran enlightened the audience and widened the horizon of #FutureMilitaryleaders beyond the military domain. The seminar further enhanced their understanding of the adversarial neighbourhood and its security implications for the nation,” it said on X.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.