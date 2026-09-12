Higher Defence Management Course adopts game theory models to dissect global conflict strategies

“The thought-provoking and deep insights shared by the panel comprising Col Jitendra Beniwal (Retd), Cmde Amitav Mookherjee, Dr Ashok Behuria and Prof D Suba Chandran enlightened the audience and widened the horizon of #FutureMilitaryleaders beyond the military domain. The seminar further enhanced their understanding of the adversarial neighbourhood and its security implications for the nation,” it said on X.