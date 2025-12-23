High silica levels disrupt RO drinking water supply at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is currently facing a significant challenge in providing drinking water to the public through its Reverse Osmosis (RO) system. The groundwater source at the hospital campus has high levels of silica, which although is not a health concern, it can negatively affect plumbing and the water purification mechanism.

Sources said the RO unit at CMCH has experienced multiple malfunctions over the past eight months, leading to frequent shutdowns. The RO plant at CMCH was inaugurated in April 2025, aided by private sponsorships and maintenance by an NGO.

The hospital has eight direct drinking water supply connections from the city corporation. However, this supply is often disrupted during power outages or repair work. To mitigate these challenges, the RO unit was established to treat groundwater into drinking water.