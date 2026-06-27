High score in elective, zero in essay: PMK demands probe into assistant professor exam results

Chennai: Expressing serious concern over the recently released results of exams to recruit more than 2,700 assistant professors for the government colleges, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday alleged that the evaluation process appears to be a "planned malpractice" and urged the government to probe the issue.

"It is completely baffling to see that several candidates who scored as high as 111 marks (74%) in their elective subject (Paper-I objective type) have been awarded zero marks in the Paper-II essay," Anbumani claimed.