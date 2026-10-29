High schooler mobilises fashion brands and turns CSR funds into campaign for acid attack survivors

Then I started talking to survivors and people who work with them, and logistics stopped being the part that used to interest me. They described being judged by their faces before anyone asked about their studies, their work or their plans. That judgement followed them into classrooms, offices and social life. It also followed them into the question of whether anyone would want to marry them. I could help create one happy day. But I kept wondering why a day like that was treated as exceptional in the first place.