'High School Musical' movie cast reunites for 20-year anniversary

Washington DC [US], January 21 (ANI): The fan-favourite Disney film 'High School Musical' just turned 20.



Twenty years after the movie first aired, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman met again at an anniversary event held at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, as per PEOPLE. The musical rom-com was released on 20th January 2006 and became a huge hit around the world.

Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one picture, she stood with Lucas Grabeel, who played her on-screen brother Ryan, and Monique Coleman, who played Taylor McKessie. Ashley wrote "Reunited" with a red heart emoji.



She also posted a photo of a sign that read "HSM 20, EHS" with the Wildcats paw logo, a nod to East High School from the movie. In another picture, Ashley was seen trying on her pink graduation cap from High School Musical 3 and wrote, "It still fits!"



Ashley was joined by her 4-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris French, at the celebration. Jupiter wore a bright pink dress with gold details and took pictures with her mom in Sharpay's famous pink golf cart from High School Musical 2. Ashley joked in her caption, "Not Jupiter upstaging me."