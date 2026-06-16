Kerala Health Minister announces expert panel to tackle communicable diseases

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-powered committee will be constituted to look into the causes of the rise in communicable diseases in Kerala and suggest preventive measures, state Health Minister K Muraleedharan said here on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting, Muraleedharan said that the panel would comprise members from the Health, Animal Husbandry, Food Safety and Local Self-Government Departments, as well as doctors from the private and government sectors.
It would help the government take precautionary measures against such diseases in advance by preparing a calendar of communicable diseases that occur during the year, he said.
The minister said that the year till now has seen an increase in cases of communicable diseases, with 146 cases of Shigella being reported since January in the state, and in the review meeting it was felt that there was a need to set up a high-powered panel to look into its causes and give a report to the government.
He further said that the increase in communicable diseases was due to the pre-monsoon and other cleanliness activities being hindered due to the local body and assembly polls.
Muraleedharan said that when after the local body polls were held in December last year, majority of the elected members were new and by the time they got accustomed to their work, the assembly elections were declared.
Subsequently, everyone was in election mood and the model code of conduct was also in place, he said, adding that it was nobody's fault.
The minister said that World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant S S Lal will be the chairperson of the panel.
Besides the panel, outbreak monitoring units will be set up at the district level along with an action committee to coordinate the preventive measures.
The aim is to prevent diseases which recur frequently and to deal with illnesses which happen even at the panchayat level, Muraleedharan said and added that such units and panels will continue as a regular system.
The minister also said that he has directed the Food Safety Commissioner to strictly take action against unhygienic food stalls and eateries and to shut them down.
Additionally, he said he has also directed an examination of mineral waters sold in the market to ascertain their quality.
Regarding Shigella, he said that of the 146 cases reported till now, 70 were in June.
The highest number of cases -- 74 -- of the bacterial infection from January to June were reported from Kozhikode, followed by Malappuram -- 25, including two deaths -- and then Thiruvananthapuram -- also 25 cases of infection, according to the figures given by the minister.
No Shigella cases were reported from Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts of the state till now this year, he said.
Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads mainly through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected persons.
Responding to queries about the Nipah infection in Kozhikode, the minister said 38 people were tested and except for the one person undergoing treatment, everyone else was negative for the disease.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.