High-level team visits South Tripura to select land for new medical college

Agartala: A high-level team of the Tripura government, led by Minister for Welfare of Minorities, Sukla Charan Noatia, visited Santirbazar in South Tripura district to select suitable land for setting up a medical college, a senior official said on Tuesday.
"The team inspected two spots - Debdaru and Kalsi - under Jolaibari RD Block of South Tripura district to identify suitable land for a proposed medical college on Monday. Once the district administration approves the land, the proposal will be tabled before the state-level committee headed by the chief secretary for its green signal," Secretary of Welfare of Minorities department, Nirmal Adhikari said.
He said if the state-level committee clears the proposal, the department will send the project to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs for final approval.
"I conducted a primary site inspection at Debdaru area under the Jolaibari Assembly constituency, where a new medical college is proposed to be established under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a scheme of the Welfare of Minorities department," Noatia wrote on Facebook.
The minister said he recently discussed the issue with the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, in Delhi, who responded positively to establishing a medical college in the northeastern state.
Adhikari added that the Ministry of Minority Affairs will fund the medical college project with an approximate cost of Rs 250 crore, and ultimately, the state's health department will run the college.
Currently, the northeastern state has three medical colleges.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.