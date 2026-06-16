High-level team visits South Tripura to select land for new medical college

Agartala: A high-level team of the Tripura government, led by Minister for Welfare of Minorities, Sukla Charan Noatia, visited Santirbazar in South Tripura district to select suitable land for setting up a medical college, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The team inspected two spots - Debdaru and Kalsi - under Jolaibari RD Block of South Tripura district to identify suitable land for a proposed medical college on Monday. Once the district administration approves the land, the proposal will be tabled before the state-level committee headed by the chief secretary for its green signal," Secretary of Welfare of Minorities department, Nirmal Adhikari said.