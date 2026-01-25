Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh): Krishna Chaitanya, a retailer specialising in electronics and essential household items, has raised concerns about the impact of the existing GST rates on small traders and ordinary consumers.



He said the current tax structure on essential products is creating serious challenges at the grassroots level, affecting both purchasing power and overall market sentiment.



Chaitanya explained, "High GST rates have reduced consumers' ability to spend, leading to a noticeable decline in demand. This fall in consumption has directly impacted retail businesses, particularly small traders who depend on steady daily sales."

He noted that while the Central Government has introduced several corrective and precautionary measures related to GST, the ground reality for small retailers remains difficult.

