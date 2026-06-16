High Court questions decades-old birthmark verification system for SSC students

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant order, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the State Government to explore alternative methods for verifying the identity of SSC students instead of continuing the decades-old practice of recording and physically checking birthmarks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Ninala Jayasurya observed that students should not be subjected to inconvenience or discomfort in the name of birthmark verification and directed that women personnel be deployed for checking girl students.