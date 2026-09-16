High Court questions Centre on plans to regulate compulsive design architecture of social media

The petition has arrayed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as well as Meta Platforms, Alphabet/Google, Snap, X Corp and Telegram as respondents. It relies, among other things, on the Economic Survey 2025-26, which recorded concerns over digital addiction affecting academic performance and workplace productivity through distractions, sleep debt, and reduced focus.