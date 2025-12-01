High Commission of India hosts the 'ITEC Day 2025' in Dhaka

The High Commission of India, Dhaka, in collaboration with the ITEC Alumni Association of Bangladesh (IAAB), organised a reception-cum-get together on 1 December 2025 to mark the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day (ITEC Day 2025).



Around 150 ITEC alumni from Bangladesh participated in the event held in the High Commission premises.



Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted ITEC as India's commitment to South-South Cooperation, offering capacity-building and human resource development programmes based on the needs and priorities of partner countries.



Noting that more than 5000 professionals from Bangladesh have undergone ITEC programmes over the years, the High Commissioner thanked the ITEC alumni in Bangladesh for serving as both a bridge of friendship and collaboration and a channel for the exchange of experience and knowledge between the two countries.

