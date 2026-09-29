Study finds hidden stem cells may drive spinal stenosis



Finding the Stem Cells That Build Tendons and Ligaments



Dr. Greenblatt and his colleagues had previously tracked down several important skeletal stem cell populations. In 2018, the group identified the stem cell that begins fracture repair in the outer layer of bone. They later discovered stem cells involved in forming the skull and spine.



Finding an equivalent cell for tendons and ligaments proved more difficult. Unlike bone, these tissues contain many fibroblast-like cells that look similar, making it challenging to distinguish one cell population from another.

"We analyzed thousands of individual cells and sorted them into individual cell types. Then we identified which one had the properties we associate with 'stemness,'" said Dr. Greenblatt.

In this case, "stemness" refers to the ability of a rare cell population to continually renew itself while also producing the mature cells required to form and maintain tendon and ligament tissue. In mice, the researchers found these cells living in a specialized region inside tendons and ligaments that appears to act as a reservoir for tissue growth and repair.



The team then used what it had learned from mice to search for similar cells in people. Human ligament samples came from tissue removed by Dr. Iyer during surgery from patients who had provided informed consent.



The researchers, including first author Dr. Lingling Hu, a postdoctoral fellow in Dr. Greenblatt's and Dr. Iyer's labs, confirmed that the human cells could both renew themselves and generate ligament cells.

The cells also appeared to exist far beyond the spine.

"We looked in the kneecap ligament; we looked at the Achilles tendon; and everywhere we looked, we found this cell," said Dr. Greenblatt. "So, we think this is the universal stem cell for tendons and ligaments throughout the body."