New Hosur aerospace facility promises precision training for engineering talent

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Hical Technologies has announced the groundbreaking of its new 160,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The facility is being developed to expand Hical's aerospace-qualified precision machining, fabrication and special process capabilities for global original equipment manufacturer programmes, a release said.

"The new facility marks the next phase of Hical's aerospace and defence manufacturing growth and is expected to strengthen the company's ability to support complex, high-precision programmes for international customers," the release said.

The facility will complement Hical's existing electromechanical manufacturing capabilities and help address rising demand for reliable, India-based aerospace supply chain partners.

Designed as an aerospace-qualified manufacturing centre, the Hosur facility will house precision machining, fabrication and special process capabilities, with planned investments in automation, digitalisation, advanced manufacturing skills, operational flexibility and sustainability.

The facility is expected to meet NADCAP certification requirements and other aerospace qualifications required for global customer programmes.

Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director, Hical Technologies, said the groundbreaking of Hosur facility marks an important new chapter in Hical's four-decade journey.

"Global aerospace customers are placing greater confidence in India's ability to deliver complex, high-precision manufacturing at global standards, and this facility is designed to support that opportunity With investments in advanced processes, automation and aerospace qualifications, we believe the Hosur facility will strengthen Hical's capabilities and contribute to India's role in the global aerospace supply chain."

Hosur, located in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on the Karnataka border, has emerged as an important precision manufacturing hub, supported by proximity to Bengaluru's aerospace and defence ecosystem, industrial infrastructure and access to a skilled technical workforce, the release said.