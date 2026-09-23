HHRC orders inspection after govt school students in Sonipat flag lack of basic facilities

Chandigarh: The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognisance of over 100 complaints filed by students of a government school in Sonipat district, calling for a detailed factual report on claims of alleged encroachments around the school premises and lack of basic infrastructure.
Hearing the matter, Justice Lalit Batra, chairperson of the HHRC, observed that adequate and safe school infrastructure, proper ventilation, sufficient learning space, and facilities for sports and physical activities are closely linked with the health, dignity, safety and meaningful access to education of children.
However, the allegations made in the complaints require factual verification before any final conclusion can be drawn, the commission said.
As per the commission, the complaints numbering 104 received from students of Government Senior Secondary School, Gohana are taken together as these complaints raise identical/substantially similar grievances regarding non-availability of playground, inadequate classroom space and ventilation, lack of adequate sports and laboratory facilities and alleged encroachments around the school premises.
The complaints flag common concerns arising out of similar set of facts and involve common questions concerning the availability of safe and adequate educational infrastructure.
The complainants have alleged that their school earlier had a playground, which is no longer available to the students. It was further alleged that the classrooms are narrow and inadequately ventilated, with insufficient space for sports and laboratory activities.
Allegations have also been made regarding encroachments around the school premises, adversely affecting the academic environment.
The complainants have sought the removal of alleged encroachments and development of the school building and playground on the land stated to be available for the school.
In his order dated September 21, Justice Batra observed that the right to education of children is intrinsically linked with the availability of safe, quality and adequate school infrastructure.
The grievances raise issues concerning the safety, health, dignity and educational development of school-going children, Justice Batra observed.
Article 21 of the Constitution protects the right to life and personal liberty, which includes the right to live with dignity and in a safe and healthy environment, while Article 21A recognises the right to free and compulsory education for children, the HHRC chairperson mentioned in the order.
"No final findings can, therefore, be recorded at this stage without obtaining a factual report from the competent authorities," Justice Batra said in his order.
The commission has directed the Director General, Secondary Education, Haryana, Panchkula, through the District Education Officer, Sonipat, to conduct a physical inspection of the school and submit a detailed report.
The report would detail the total land recorded in the name or possession of the school and its present status, availability and condition of the playground, number and dimensions of classrooms, ventilation and natural light, and the status of essential facilities including laboratories, sports facilities, toilets and drinking water.
The authorities have also been directed to provide details of the sanctioned strength and present enrolment of students.
The Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat, has been directed to get the ownership and status of the land and the allegations of encroachment verified through the competent revenue/local authority.
In case any encroachment is found over land belonging to or earmarked for the school, authorities have been directed to indicate the action proposed for its removal.
The commission has also directed the authorities to submit recent photographs of the school building, classrooms, laboratory, workshop, playground, surrounding land and alleged encroachments, along with a site plan/demarcation report clearly indicating the school land and any portion under encroachment.
The authorities have further been asked to indicate whether any immediate or temporary arrangement for sports and other essential facilities is required for the students pending permanent remedial measures.
HHRC Assistant Registrar Puneet Arora stated that the matter is next listed before the commission on November 4. All concerned authorities are required to submit the requisite reports to the commission at least one week prior to the next date of hearing.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.