HFCL teams up with IIT Delhi for hollow-core fibre innovation

New Delhi: HFCL Limited has joined a research consortium led by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) to develop hollow-core fiber (HCF) technology. According to HFCL, the project is funded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and focuses on advancing optical fiber solutions for next-generation communication networks, including 6G and quantum systems.



Hollow-core fiber is an emerging technology designed to reduce transmission latency and energy consumption compared to traditional solid-core fiber. As global demand for AI workloads and hyperscale computing increases, the technology is being explored for high-capacity, long-haul, and latency-sensitive applications. The DoT-supported initiative aims to strengthen indigenous capabilities in this domain to support future 6G and quantum communication infrastructure.



HFCL will provide industry expertise, manufacturing perspectives, and application insights to the consortium to assist in the translational aspects of the research. The company operates an optical fiber manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and cable facilities in Goa and Chennai. Its NABL-accredited laboratories will support validation and pilot-scale development to ensure research outcomes align with practical deployment needs.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said, "We are pleased to join this DoT-supported consortium led by IIT Delhi to advance hollow-core fiber technology, which holds significant promise for next-generation communication networks. As the global telecom ecosystem evolves toward 6G, AI-driven infrastructure, and ultra-low-latency applications, it is important for India to build indigenous capabilities in critical optical technologies."