IIIT Hyderabad, Hexagon partner to advance Digital Twin Research

Mumbai: International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) and measurement technologies firm Hexagon R&D India on Wednesday announced their collaboration to establish the Hexagon Digital Twin Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the campus of the institute.
The CoE will focus on driving applied research, education, and industry collaboration in computer vision, spatial computing, and digital twins, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a statement.
The collaboration aims to provide students, faculty, and researchers at IIIT Hyderabad access to Hexagon's advanced precision imaging laser scanner, which enables high-fidelity digital twin creation.
"This collaboration with Hexagon will give our researchers and students access to advanced technologies and real-world spatial data, creating opportunities to take research from the lab to practical applications. We look forward to building a strong research and innovation ecosystem through this Centre of Excellence," IIIT Hyderabad director Prof Sandeep K Shukla said.
"Hexagon has research collaborations across the globe, and I am excited to bring it to India now. We aim to create an environment where ideas can be tested, and further deep research can help create real-world solutions," Nora Hollenstein, VP, AI Hub at Hexagon AB, added.
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