Heritage clubs launched in 75 Delhi govt schools to connect students with history

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched Heritage Clubs in 75 CM Shri government schools, with the aim of helping students learn about the capital's historical, cultural and architectural heritage through activities beyond the classroom.
The initiative is being implemented by the Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture and Language in collaboration with the Delhi Archives. It will provide students with opportunities to explore Delhi's heritage through practical and activity-based learning.
As part of the programme, students will participate in heritage walks, visits to museums, archives and libraries, heritage quizzes, exhibitions, painting and poster-making competitions and projects on local history. They will also be encouraged to document oral histories by interacting with older members of their communities and learning about local traditions.
The clubs will also introduce students to digital storytelling and documentary-making. Students will be able to create short films and other projects highlighting Delhi's culture, traditions and historical sites. Activities related to traditional arts and crafts, along with Heritage Days and Heritage Festivals, are also planned.
Gupta said students should not be restricted to learning about Delhi's history through textbooks but should have opportunities to experience it directly. She emphasised the importance of understanding the significance of historical buildings and sites located around them and their links to the city's past.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of collective efforts to improve school infrastructure, facilities for teachers and the overall learning environment for children.
Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government was placing emphasis on art, culture, education and heritage. He stressed the need for young people to become familiar with Delhi's history, including the freedom struggle, important personalities, local traditions, art and culture.
Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra said Delhi's heritage extends beyond well-known landmarks such as Mehrauli and the Red Fort. He said the Heritage Clubs would expose students to the city's wider historical and cultural diversity, including its literature, traditions and contributions from different periods of its history.
Through the initiative, the Delhi government aims to encourage students to engage with the city's heritage through direct observation, documentation and creative activities while developing greater awareness of its preservation.