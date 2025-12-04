Here's how this Delhi man used ChatGPT to 'hack' a scammer

A Reddit user has posted a detailed account on r/delhi claiming he managed to expose and intimidate an alleged scammer by using an AI-generated geolocation and front-camera capture link, forcing the person to abruptly call off the operation.

According to the post, the user, a young IT graduate, said the episode began when he received a message on Facebook from a number impersonating one of his college seniors, an IAS officer. The impostor allegedly claimed that a CRPF officer friend was being transferred and was selling expensive household items “dirt cheap,” and asked for his phone number. The Redditor noted that the real senior already had his number, which immediately raised suspicion. After confirming with the actual senior on WhatsApp that the message was fake, he realised it was part of a larger scam.

The post claims that a second number soon contacted him, this time using an army profile picture, and sent photos of furniture and appliances, insisting on a quick QR-code payment. At this point, the user said he decided not just to block the scammer but to “turn the tables.”

When the scammer sent a QR code, the Redditor stalled by saying he was having technical issues scanning it. Meanwhile, he said he opened ChatGPT and generated code for a simple webpage designed to look like a payment portal but engineered to capture the visitor’s live GPS coordinates and a front-camera photo, along with IP details. He stated that ChatGPT produced the code within minutes, after which he hosted the page and sent the link to the alleged scammer, asking him to “upload the QR code there to expedite the payment.”

Believing the page was legitimate, the scammer allegedly clicked the link. According to the Reddit post, the user instantly received the scammer’s location, IP address, and a clear front-camera snapshot showing the individual seated. He then sent the scammer his own photo and coordinates.

The user claimed the reaction was immediate: his phone was “flooded” with calls from multiple numbers belonging to the same person, who allegedly pleaded with him, promised to quit scamming, and begged for another chance. The Redditor added that the person would likely target someone else soon, but said the satisfaction of “stealing from a thief is crazy.”

While the Reddit post has drawn attention for its dramatic narrative, none of the claims can be independently verified. The incident has nonetheless triggered conversations online about army- and IAS-themed impersonation scams, the widespread circulation of fake QR codes, and the legal and ethical issues around civilians deploying AI-generated surveillance tools to confront suspected fraudsters.