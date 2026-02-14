Remembering Sushma Swaraj: Amit Shah says her vision continues to guide the nation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to former Union Minister and Delhi Chief Minister Sushma Swaraj on her 74th birth anniversary, lauding her lifelong dedication to public service and national welfare.



In a post shared on X, Shah said, "Sushma Swaraj ji, who made public welfare--from the organization to the government--the mission of her life, was known for her fearless stance on matters of national interest. Her work on the nation, culture, language, foreign policy, and women's empowerment will continue to inspire the countrymen for decades. I pay my respects to Sushma ji on her birth anniversary."