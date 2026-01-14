Henry Harvin launches Instituto Spanien for Spanish learning

Henry Harvin Education, an international edtech platform, has launched Instituto Spanien, a dedicated Spanish language school, to address the growing demand for structured foreign language education in India.

The institute has been introduced under Henry Harvin’s School of Languages initiative and will offer level-based Spanish language programmes ranging from A1 to C2.

Each level will include structured coursework, assessments and certifications aligned with international language proficiency standards, aimed at supporting academic progression and professional use, a press release from Henry Harvin said.

The launch comes amid increasing recognition of foreign language proficiency as a key employability and academic skill. Spanish, one of the most widely spoken languages globally, is gaining relevance across higher education, international business, global services, diplomacy and tourism, creating demand for formal and outcome-driven training models in India.

According to Henry Harvin Education, Instituto Spanien is designed to move language learning beyond informal exposure to a structured framework that enables learners to demonstrate measurable proficiency.

The curriculum also includes components focused on practical communication, vocabulary usage in real-world contexts and cross-cultural competence to support transitions into academic or professional environments in Spanish-speaking regions.

“As India’s education ecosystem evolves, language learning must move beyond casual exposure to structured, outcome-oriented training. Instituto Spanien is designed to support learners who see language skills as a gateway to global education, employability, and cross-cultural engagement,” said Kounal Gupta, CEO, Henry Harvin Education, commenting on the launch.

The institute is positioned as part of broader trends related to globalisation and the growing requirement for multilingual capabilities among students and professionals engaging with international institutions and markets.

Henry Harvin said that the structured approach adopted by Instituto Spanien aligns with developments in India’s EdTech and higher education sectors, where skill-based and outcome-oriented learning models are gaining prominence.

Instituto Spanien will cater to learners across age groups and career stages seeking academic qualifications, employment opportunities or professional collaboration in Spanish-speaking regions, the company said.