Heavy rains continue in Puducherry, holiday declared for schools

Puducherry: Puducherry and its suburban areas received heavy rains overnight, and waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas on Friday.
In view of the rains, Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday on Friday for all government-run and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, a release said.
Official sources told PTI that while Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 9.6 cm of rain during the last 24 hours, the Karaikal region recorded 4 cm.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.