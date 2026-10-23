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Heavy rains continue in Puducherry, holiday declared for schools

Official sources told PTI that while Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 9.6 cm of rain during the last 24 hours, the Karaikal region recorded 4 cm
Heavy rains continue in Puducherry, holiday declared for schools
Heavy rains continue in Puducherry, holiday declared for schools
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Puducherry: Puducherry and its suburban areas received heavy rains overnight, and waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas on Friday.

In view of the rains, Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday on Friday for all government-run and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, a release said.

Official sources told PTI that while Puducherry and its suburbs recorded 9.6 cm of rain during the last 24 hours, the Karaikal region recorded 4 cm.

This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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