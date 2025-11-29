Heavy rainfall in TN, southern Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry: IMD in the wake of cyclone 'Ditwah'

He said rainfall has already begun along the Tamil Nadu coastline and is likely to intensify, warning of "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" across Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.



"This rainfall can lead to localised inundation and flooding. Especially in urban areas, flooding can occur. In hilly areas, flash-flood-like situations can also occur," he added.



IMD official informed that the strong winds associated with Cyclone Ditwah may uproot trees, damage hoardings, and impact thatched or mud houses. The storm is also expected to cause "significant damage" to standing crops, including horticulture, floriculture and vegetables, particularly those in the ripening stage.



Sea conditions will remain rough along and off the Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry coasts on November 29 and 30, accompanied by the possibility of storm surge inundating low-lying stretches of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



"Considering all these, we have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till the 30th. We have requested that shipping operations be regulated. Traffic on the surface should be regulated on the 29th and 30th due to heavy rainfall and strong winds," Mohapatra said, adding that the region would remain "most vulnerable on the 29th and up to the 30th noon or so."



He noted that the system currently poses its maximum impact on Sri Lanka, with India providing advisories to Colombo every three hours.



Advising residents in vulnerable districts to stay indoors, the IMD official cautioned against travelling during peak rainfall and urged people in unsafe structures to shift to safer locations.

"While travelling or driving, people should be cautious because poor visibility due to heavy rainfall and strong winds can cause the vehicle to become imbalanced," he said.



The IMD is expecting the system to gradually weaken as it moves northward after November 30.



Meanwhile, the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 69, with 34 people still missing as of Friday, as the country continues to face severe weather conditions. India commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected island nation.