Uttar Pradesh shuts schools in several areas amid heavy rain

Lucknow: Schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been closed on Saturday in view of heavy rainfall and weather warnings, with authorities citing the safety of students.



In Lucknow, schools across all boards from Class 1 to Class 12 will remain closed on September 26 in view of the warning of heavy rainfall. The order was issued by the Basic Education Officer following instructions from the District Magistrate.



In Prayagraj, all schools from pre-primary to Class 8 will remain closed on Saturday following a red alert issued by the Meteorological Department and incessant rainfall in the district.