Landslides, roadblocks and river surges in Uttarakhand as heavy rain prompts orange alert, school closures

Dehradun, Uttarakhand (PTI): Eight people, including six students, were rescued from swollen rivers in two separate incidents in Uttarakhand as heavy rain triggered landslides, blocked roads and sent rivers and streams surging across the state.
The Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert' for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts, while a 'yellow' alert has been issued for the remaining districts.
According to official data, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at several places in the state during the past 24 hours.
Narendra Nagar recorded the highest rainfall at 265 mm, followed by Yamkeshwar 174 mm, Kashipur 170 mm, Kotdwar 141 mm, Ramnagar 131 mm, Sahastradhara 120.5 mm, Hathibadkala 119.5 mm, Maldevta 114 mm, Kashipur 111.5 mm, Jaspur 100 mm, Kaladhungi 83.5 mm, Bajpur 71 mm, Dehradun 70.6 mm, Mussoorie 65.5 mm and Ramnagar 53 mm.
Heavy rain triggered landslides and debris accumulation at several places, blocking roads across the state. Efforts were underway to clear the affected stretches.
The Yamunotri National Highway was blocked near Durbil and Junglechatti in Uttarkashi district due to debris, officials said.
In Chamoli district, debris entered the premises of the Kalpeshwar Temple during the heavy downpour. No casualties were reported.
Rising water levels in rivers and streams posed a threat to people in several areas.
According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a 'Max' vehicle overturned in the rain-swollen Been River in Rishikesh around 9.30 pm on Monday. A rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident was reported.
After strenuous efforts, one person trapped inside the vehicle was rescued safely. The second person, however, remained trapped and was swept some distance away by the strong current, making the rescue operation challenging.
Another SDRF team was subsequently called to the spot and, through a coordinated effort, managed to rescue the second person as well. Both were sent to a hospital for treatment.
In another incident in Thaan village in Dehradun, six students of a private university who had gone trekking in the forest became stranded while returning after the Swarna River swelled due to heavy rain.
An SDRF team from Dakpathar trekked around six kilometres to reach the students and brought all of them to safety.
SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi appealed to people to exercise extreme caution during the rainy season, warning that water levels in rivers and streams can rise suddenly.
He advised tourists and students against visiting riverbanks during rainfall and urged them to undertake trekking and other outdoor activities only after checking weather forecasts.
In view of the Orange Alert, officials in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar have been instructed to remain cautious.
Due to the forecast of heavy rain, schools in Dehradun from Classes 1 to 12 have also been closed.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.