Heavy rain in Karnataka: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Karnataka (PTI): The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Friday declared a holiday for schools, pre-university colleges, Industrial Training Institutes and diploma colleges across the district on August 1 as a precautionary measure in view of the continuing heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD.
The order was issued by the Dakshina Kannada District magistrate based on the recommendations of the District Disaster Management Authority after weather forecasts from the IMD and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) indicated that widespread rainfall is likely to continue across the district.
According to the order, the holiday will apply to all anganwadis, government-aided and private schools, including residential institutions, as well as all pre-university colleges, ITIs and diploma colleges, including residential campuses.
The district administration warned that any violation of the order would invite action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
The administration also issued a public advisory urging parents to ensure that children do not venture near waterlogged low-lying areas, lakes, rivers or the seashore, considering the risk posed by rising water levels and strong currents.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further notice in view of the adverse weather conditions.
Tourists and members of the public have also been asked to avoid visiting riverbanks and beaches as a precaution.
The district administration directed all district and taluk-level officials to remain stationed at their headquarters and ensure prompt disaster response. Officials have been instructed to respond immediately to public complaints and maintain constant communication with the Deputy Commissioner's control room.
Departments concerned have also been directed to establish and keep relief and care centres ready in all taluks to handle any emergency arising out of the prevailing weather conditions.
The administration said members of the public facing any rain-related emergency or natural disaster situation could contact the district emergency control room for assistance.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.